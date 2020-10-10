Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

