Carnival (NYSE:CUK) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Carnival (NYSE:CUK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CUK. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Carnival from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Carnival from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $49.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 17.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 533.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 9,015.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival by 96.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Carnival by 118.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at $376,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

