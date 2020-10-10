Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives $7.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

TAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAST stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $361.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.61. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $368.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.72 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.