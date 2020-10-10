Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAST. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ TAST opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $361.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $368.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.72 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.