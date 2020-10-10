Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

CASA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 204,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $83.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

