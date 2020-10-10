Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
CASA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 204,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.
