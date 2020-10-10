Cascend Securities Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $590.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by Cascend Securities from $560.00 to $590.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NVIDIA from $380.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $519.51.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $550.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $513.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.00. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $339.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total value of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total value of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,018,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,622,797,000 after buying an additional 479,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,602,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,565,183,000 after purchasing an additional 849,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,496,723,000 after purchasing an additional 364,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,043,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,329,430,000 after purchasing an additional 441,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

