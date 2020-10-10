Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSPR. Roth Capital began coverage on Casper Sleep in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casper Sleep has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.35.

CSPR stock opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $287.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. Casper Sleep has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Krim bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,537,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,756,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery R. Chapin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 350,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,344.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

