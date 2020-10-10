Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE CBOE opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $72.01 and a 12-month high of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $296.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.38 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 18.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

