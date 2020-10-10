C&C Group (LON:CCR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $208.55

C&C Group Plc (LON:CCR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $208.55 and traded as low as $189.40. C&C Group shares last traded at $193.20, with a volume of 308,332 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCR. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on C&C Group from GBX 204 ($2.67) to GBX 207 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.08. The company has a market capitalization of $601.85 million and a P/E ratio of 792.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 208.74.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ciders under the Magners, Bulmers, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyder's, Hornsby's, Blackthorn, Olde English, Addlestones, Montano, Chaplin & Cork's, K, Natch, Special VAT, and Taunton Traditional brands; and beers under the Tennent's Lager, Tennent's Black T, Caledonia Best, Heverlee, Clonmel 1650, Tennent's Beer Aged with Whisky Oak, Menabrea, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Roundstone Irish Ale brands.

