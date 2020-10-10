CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

CDK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $43.67 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.36.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in CDK Global by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in CDK Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

