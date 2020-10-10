CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of CECO Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $283.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Pollack bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,801.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,088,000 after buying an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 17.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 40.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 223,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

