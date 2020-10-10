Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

CENTA opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.51. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $833.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 13.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

