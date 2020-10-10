Centrality Price Reaches $0.0637 on Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Centrality has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality token can now be bought for $0.0637 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $75.20 million and approximately $27.64 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.94 or 0.05039977 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00053873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00031161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,180,341,944 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.