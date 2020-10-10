CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a C$2.00 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James set a C$1.15 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.35 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.65.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$0.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.89. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.47.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$159.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post -0.1027778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU.TO) news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 41,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$30,836.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,663,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,240,847.91. Also, Director Thomas James Simons bought 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, with a total value of C$44,508.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,740,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,177,807.64. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 112,336 shares of company stock valued at $86,445.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

