CGI (NYSE:GIB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from $78.25 to $79.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on CGI from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.75.

NYSE:GIB opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CGI will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of CGI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,501,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,846,000 after acquiring an additional 293,737 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of CGI by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,832,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,444,000 after acquiring an additional 161,478 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CGI by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,711,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,917 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,218,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,328,000 after acquiring an additional 208,170 shares in the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.