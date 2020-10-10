CGI (NYSE:GIB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Pi Financial reissued a neutral rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, July 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $88.00 to $91.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CGI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.75.

Shares of GIB opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.59. CGI has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $87.13.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CGI will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CGI by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd grew its position in shares of CGI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.32% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

