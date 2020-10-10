Chainlink Trading Up 15.4% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $10.62 or 0.00093566 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbase, Mercatox, Kyber Network and OKEx. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $3.72 billion and $1.62 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00252427 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00038174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.01511822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00159476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008904 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . The official message board for Chainlink is blog.chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinbase, Mercatox, Huobi, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Kyber Network, Gate.io, COSS and Binance.

