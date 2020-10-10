ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ECOM. TheStreet raised ChannelAdvisor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of ECOM opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $471.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.02. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $22.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.88%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Spitz sold 87,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,817.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,191,506.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,216 shares of company stock worth $4,734,732 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in ChannelAdvisor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

