Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.91.

Shares of IOVA opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 0.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

