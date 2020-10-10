China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 293,935 shares trading hands.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Pharma stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of China Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

About China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

