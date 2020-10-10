China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 25.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 95.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the first quarter worth $156,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

