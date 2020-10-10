Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $94.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Choice Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past year. Notably, the company has been benefiting from continual expansion strategies. Also, increased focus on enhancement of the mid-scale brand along with the transformation and advancement of the Comfort and Cambria brands bode well. Earnings estimates for 2020 have increased over the past 30 days. However, coronavirus-related woes remain a major concern. In order to mitigate the spread of the virus, the company has been adhering to temporary closures, "shelter in place" orders, travel restrictions, cancellation of events, conferences and meetings, social-distancing measures and other governmental regulations. Resultantly, reduced travel and demand for hotels has negatively impacted the business. Also, the company’s high debt level remains a concern.”

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHH. Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.33.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $46.25 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 426.09% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 720.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,980,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 58.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,809,000 after purchasing an additional 270,132 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 726,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,311,000 after buying an additional 121,234 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Choice Hotels International (CHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.