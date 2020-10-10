Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is an investment company. It engages in the operation of lifestyle department stores. The company’s activities also include retailing business, property development and property investment. It operates primarily in the Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China geographical segments. Lifestyle International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities to luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons in Hong Kong.

