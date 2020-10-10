Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Chromadex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chromadex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of CDXC opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $306.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.75. Chromadex has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.56 million. Chromadex had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chromadex will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chromadex by 46.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Chromadex by 123.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chromadex by 92.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Chromadex during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Chromadex during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

