Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Position Reduced by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,291,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after buying an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,709,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.76. 1,076,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,654. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.19. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 15,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $1,402,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,830.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock valued at $14,092,036. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

