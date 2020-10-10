Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

CNK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cinemark from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cinemark from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE CNK opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $37.83.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 263,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 56,018 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Bain Capital Credit LP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,043,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

