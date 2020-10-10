Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPXGF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cineplex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cineplex from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cineplex from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

CPXGF stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

