Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cineplex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.71.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex stock opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.09. Cineplex has a one year low of C$4.72 and a one year high of C$34.39. The stock has a market cap of $313.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.20.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$48.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cineplex will post -0.8000614 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cineplex news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.