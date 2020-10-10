Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cineplex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cineplex from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.71.

Get Cineplex alerts:

TSE CGX opened at C$4.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.68. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$4.72 and a twelve month high of C$34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post -0.8000614 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis Yaffe purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, with a total value of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$240,750.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.