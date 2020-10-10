Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) (LON:CINE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 214.23 ($2.80).

Shares of CINE stock opened at GBX 30.05 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.84 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 57.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43. Cineworld Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 232.40 ($3.04).

In related news, insider Damian Sanders acquired 57,942 shares of Cineworld Group plc (CINE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £24,915.06 ($32,555.94).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

