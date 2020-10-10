Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic continues benefiting from robust demand for certain components shipping in smartphones. Solid customer engagement across its portfolio is a tailwind. With customers ramping up shipments ahead of product launches, it is benefiting from higher sales of smart codecs and amplifiers in wired and wireless headphones. Apart from the mobile market, rising demand for boosted amplifiers in tablets and laptops is a key driver. Penetration in the Android market is also an upside. Growth opportunities in voice biometrics and closed-loop controllers are likely to be the key catalysts. However, weak sales of non-portable audio products are a persistent threat to the company. Fierce competition, adverse currency translations, and a volatile macroeconomic environment are other challenges. The stock has underperformed the industry over the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRUS. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. 140166 boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Colliers Secur. reissued a buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.13.

CRUS opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $47.04 and a 1 year high of $91.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $46,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

