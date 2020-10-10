CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives $29.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIT. Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NYSE:CIT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.21. 1,106,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,307,935. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. CIT Group has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CIT Group will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CIT Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CIT Group by 697.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 254,989 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 106.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of CIT Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

