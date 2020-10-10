Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.93. The stock had a trading volume of 25,595,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,459,141. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.99. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

