Citigroup Raises Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Price Target to $5.50

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Nesco stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Nesco has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Nesco during the second quarter worth $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nesco during the second quarter worth $98,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nesco during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nesco by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

