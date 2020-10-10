Citigroup Raises Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) Price Target to $5.50

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $4.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Nesco stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Nesco has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40.
Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter.
Nesco Company Profile
Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.
