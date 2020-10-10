Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $29.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Argus increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.96.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.81. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

