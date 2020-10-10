City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Purchases $10,761.00 in Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Tracy W. Hylton II acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.30 per share, with a total value of $10,761.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CHCO stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.64. City Holding has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.35 million. City had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Holding will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of City from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of City from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of City by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,532 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of City by 428.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 90,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 73,404 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of City by 24.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 182,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 35,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of City by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,633,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in City by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.