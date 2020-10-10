Civic Price Hits $0.0292 on Top Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Civic token can now be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, OKEx, ABCC and Binance. Civic has a market cap of $19.58 million and $19.44 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00253155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00038187 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.05 or 0.01516132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00159378 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Poloniex, Mercatox, Kucoin, Liqui, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Huobi, ABCC, GOPAX, Livecoin, Bittrex, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, Upbit, Vebitcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.