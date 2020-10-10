CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

CleanSpark stock opened at $10.78 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.43.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 272.94% and a negative return on equity of 173.21%. The business had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,691,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

