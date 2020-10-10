Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Receives $37.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

CLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 333,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLW traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.48. 262,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,901. Clearwater Paper has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.84 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

