Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CLF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.86 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The mining company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.20. Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 140.9% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

