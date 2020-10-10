CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Price Target Raised to $20.00

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNO. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.82.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,518,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,639,000 after purchasing an additional 220,540 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,682,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 94,830 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 5,673,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,134,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 243,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,154,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,696,000 after acquiring an additional 488,638 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

