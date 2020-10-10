Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Get Coherent alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COHR. Vertical Group raised Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Vertical Research raised Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Longbow Research raised Coherent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.50.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $117.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.01. Coherent has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.31. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Coherent will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Coherent by 767.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coherent (COHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.