Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE ELP opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $869.92 million during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,525,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 773,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 35,513 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10,531.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 154,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

