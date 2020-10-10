Comparing Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) & The Competition

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: ARMP) is one of 163 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Armata Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Armata Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Armata Pharmaceuticals $120,000.00 -$19.48 million -1.24 Armata Pharmaceuticals Competitors $661.51 million $117.32 million -5.23

Armata Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Armata Pharmaceuticals. Armata Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Armata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.2% of Armata Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Armata Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Armata Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armata Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Armata Pharmaceuticals Competitors 1535 4584 9115 411 2.54

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Armata Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Armata Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Armata Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armata Pharmaceuticals N/A -89.01% -57.52% Armata Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,865.74% -95.75% -41.46%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing AP-PA02 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for treating diseases caused by pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company is headquartered in Marina del Rey, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.