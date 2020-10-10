Comparing New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Northern Dynasty Minerals (OTCMKTS:NAK)

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) and Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Northern Dynasty Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Mining -7.65% -5.43% -4.18% Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A -42.38% -38.05%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New Jersey Mining and Northern Dynasty Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Jersey Mining and Northern Dynasty Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Mining $6.12 million 6.26 -$610,000.00 N/A N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A -$52.14 million ($0.14) -8.43

New Jersey Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of New Jersey Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

New Jersey Mining has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

New Jersey Mining beats Northern Dynasty Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Jersey Mining

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. The company focuses on mining and milling of ore from its 100% owned the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. New Jersey Mining Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

