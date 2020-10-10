Comparing TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) & Discovery Inc Series C (OTCMKTS:DISCK)

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) and TheMaven (OTCMKTS:MVEN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Discovery Inc Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Discovery Inc Series C shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of TheMaven shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Discovery Inc Series C and TheMaven, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery Inc Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00 TheMaven 0 0 0 0 N/A

Discovery Inc Series C presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.19%. Given Discovery Inc Series C’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Discovery Inc Series C is more favorable than TheMaven.

Profitability

This table compares Discovery Inc Series C and TheMaven’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery Inc Series C 12.86% 21.73% 7.35% TheMaven N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Discovery Inc Series C has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TheMaven has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Discovery Inc Series C and TheMaven’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery Inc Series C $11.14 billion 0.91 $2.07 billion N/A N/A TheMaven $80,000.00 355.79 -$6.28 million N/A N/A

Discovery Inc Series C has higher revenue and earnings than TheMaven.

Summary

Discovery Inc Series C beats TheMaven on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc. operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, exploration, sports, lifestyle, general entertainment, home, food and travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, and content licensing agreements, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 distribution feeds in 50 languages internationally. Discovery, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

TheMaven Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc. engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform. The company's channel partners publishes content and oversee an online community for its channels, leverages its proprietary, socially-driven, mobile-enabled, and video-focused technology platform to engage niche audiences within a single coalition. It builds and operates a coalition of professionally managed media channels and interest groups, which are operated by a group of experts, reporters, group evangelists, and social leaders as channel partners. TheMaven, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

