COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CMPGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.87. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

