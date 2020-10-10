Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,756.77

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,756.77 and traded as high as $2,411.24. Computacenter shares last traded at $2,385.42, with a volume of 94,150 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,728 ($35.65) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,065.60 ($26.99).

Get Computacenter alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,214.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,762.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,369 ($30.96), for a total transaction of £2,369,000 ($3,095,518.10).

About Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.