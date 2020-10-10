Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,756.77

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,756.77 and traded as high as $2,411.24. Computacenter shares last traded at $2,385.42, with a volume of 94,150 shares.

CCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,728 ($35.65) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Computacenter from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,065.60 ($26.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,214.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,762.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,369 ($30.96), for a total value of £2,369,000 ($3,095,518.10).

About Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

