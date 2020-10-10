Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Computer Programs & Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised Computer Programs & Systems from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.70.

CPSI stock opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $409.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,646.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,369 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 27.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs & Systems in the second quarter valued at $84,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

